Antrim Coast Road landslide: stretch of route ‘likely to remain impassable for some time’

Road users are advised that the Coast Road, which was blocked earlier today (Friday) by a landslide between Glenarm and Ballygally, is likely to remain impassable for some time.
By The Newsroom
Published 27th Oct 2023, 08:59 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 14:36 BST
A general view of the Coast Road. Photo by GoogleA general view of the Coast Road. Photo by Google
Police say the following diversions have been put in place:

  • On the Larne side towards Glenarm via Ballygally, Croft Road, Ballymullock Road, Deerpark Road and Shanes Hill Road;
  • On the Glenarm side towards Larne via the B97 Muney Road, Carnlough Road, through Broughshane village, Rathkeel Road and Shane's Hill Road.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Please exercise caution due to difficult road conditions and show consideration for other road users.”

