Motorists are being advised that the A2 Coast Road between Glenarm and Ballygally is likely to remain closed until Thursday (November 2) after a landslide.

Police at the Coast Road on Friday following a landslide which made a stretch of the route impassable. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Photo

Temporary traffic management arrangements were put in place and work began to clear debris from the road after Friday’s incident.

In an update issued on Tuesday (October 31), the Department for Infrastructure said: “We are continuing to work to get the water egress under control and, as further slippages are a possibility, it is likely that the road will remain closed until Thursday 2/11/23

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement

Advertisement

“An external contractor has been engaged to assist with this work and we will endeavour to open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”