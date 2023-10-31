Register
Motorists are being advised that the A2 Coast Road between Glenarm and Ballygally is likely to remain closed until Thursday (November 2) after a landslide.
By The Newsroom
Published 31st Oct 2023, 15:40 GMT
Updated 31st Oct 2023, 15:40 GMT
Police at the Coast Road on Friday following a landslide which made a stretch of the route impassable. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker PhotoPolice at the Coast Road on Friday following a landslide which made a stretch of the route impassable. Picture: Colm Lenaghan / Pacemaker Photo
Temporary traffic management arrangements were put in place and work began to clear debris from the road after Friday’s incident.

In an update issued on Tuesday (October 31), the Department for Infrastructure said: “We are continuing to work to get the water egress under control and, as further slippages are a possibility, it is likely that the road will remain closed until Thursday 2/11/23

“An external contractor has been engaged to assist with this work and we will endeavour to open the road as soon as it is safe to do so.”

The statement added: “Diversions have been put in place and road users are advised to allow extra time for their journeys.”

