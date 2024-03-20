Antrim coast road rock falls prompt danger warning
Motorists are being warned of rock falls on a stretch of the Antrim coast road.
Department for Infrastructure emergency crews were called to the A2 Garron Road on Tuesday night between Carnlough and Cushendall to clear rocks from the carriageway.
Trafficwatch NI reported on Wednesday morning there may have been further rock falls and urged road-users to slow down and drive with care until the road is cleared.