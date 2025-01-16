Antrim: motorists urged to avoid Steeple Road after collision
Motorists are advised the Steeple Road in Antrim is currently closed to traffic due to a collision.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “Diversions are in place at the junction of Rough Lane and motorists should avoid the area at this time.”
