Antrim: motorists urged to avoid Steeple Road after collision

By The Newsroom
Published 16th Jan 2025, 10:05 BST
Updated 16th Jan 2025, 15:03 BST
Motorists are advised the Steeple Road in Antrim is currently closed to traffic due to a collision.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “Diversions are in place at the junction of Rough Lane and motorists should avoid the area at this time.”

