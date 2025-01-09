Antrim: Niblock Road rendered ‘impassable’ due to icy conditions

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:01 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 10:04 GMT
Motorists are advised the Niblock Road in Antrim is currently closed due to icy conditions which have rendered it impassable.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “There are local diversions in place. Please avoid where possible and seek an alternative route for your journey.”

