Antrim: Niblock Road rendered ‘impassable’ due to icy conditions
Motorists are advised the Niblock Road in Antrim is currently closed due to icy conditions which have rendered it impassable.
In a statement, the PSNI added: “There are local diversions in place. Please avoid where possible and seek an alternative route for your journey.”
