Antrim: PSNI issue update after road is closed due to traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 27th Oct 2024, 14:55 BST
Updated 27th Oct 2024, 20:17 BST
Police have issued an update to motorists following a traffic collision in Antrim on Sunday afternoon.

They said the Castle Road in Antrim has reopened.

The road had been closed for a while Milltown Road and Maghereagh Road with motorists urged to seek an alternative route.

