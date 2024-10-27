Antrim: PSNI issue update after road is closed due to traffic collision
Police have issued an update to motorists following a traffic collision in Antrim on Sunday afternoon.
They said the Castle Road in Antrim has reopened.
The road had been closed for a while Milltown Road and Maghereagh Road with motorists urged to seek an alternative route.
