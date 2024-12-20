Antrim: PSNI update after Lisnevenagh Road was closed in Ballymena direction following traffic collision
Police have confirmed the Lisnevenagh Road, Antrim, is now fully open following a collision on Friday afternoon.
Both of the Ballymena-bound lanes had been closed earlier, then one lane re-opened with drivers advised to expect delays.
Shortly before 6.30pm police said the road had fully re-opened to traffic.
