Antrim: PSNI update after Lisnevenagh Road was closed in Ballymena direction following traffic collision

By Valerie Martin
Published 20th Dec 2024, 16:27 BST
Updated 20th Dec 2024, 18:47 BST

Police have confirmed the Lisnevenagh Road, Antrim, is now fully open following a collision on Friday afternoon.

Both of the Ballymena-bound lanes had been closed earlier, then one lane re-opened with drivers advised to expect delays.

Shortly before 6.30pm police said the road had fully re-opened to traffic.

