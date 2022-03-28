Antrim Road closure: Road remains closed to traffic

Road users have been advised to avoid the area since Thursday (March 24) after the incident was first reported.

Providing an update, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Motorists are reminded that the Antrim Road in north Belfast remains closed in both directions between Alexandra Park Avenue and the Cavehill Road and Limestone Road due to the collapse of a building wall.

“The road will remain closed indefinitely and traffic will continue to be impacted.

The Antrim Road/Limestone Road junction. (Pic by Google).

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.”

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson added: “There is no indication of when the building is likely to be safe enough to allow the road to be reopened.

“Diversions are in place. Belfast bound traffic via Fortwilliam Park and A2 Shore Road. Glengormley bound traffic via Cavehill Road and A55 North Circular Road.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.”