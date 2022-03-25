Loading...

Antrim Road closure: Road to remain closed to facilitate demolition

Motorists are advised that the Antrim Road remains closed in both directions between Cavehill Road and Alexander Park Avenue due to the collapse of a building wall.

By The Newsroom
Friday, 25th March 2022, 9:33 am
Updated Friday, 25th March 2022, 9:35 am

Road users have been advised to avoid the area since Thursday afternoon after the incident was first reported.

Providing an update this morning (Friday), a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The diversion for Belfast bound traffic will be via Fortwilliam Park and A2 Shore Road.

“The diversion for Glengormley bound traffic will be via Cavehill Road and A55 North Circular Road.

Antrim Road. (Pic by Google).

“These closures are likely to be in place until at least Friday evening to allow the building to be demolished safely. Local access will be maintained where possible.

“Road users are advised to avoid the area and seek alternative routes for their journey.”

