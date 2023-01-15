A man has died following a collision on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Sunday (January 15).

He was 80-year-old John Stewart Moore.

Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “John Stewart Moore, from the north Belfast area, was struck by a vehicle on the Antrim Road at around 7am and sadly died at the scene.

“We are appealing for information and witnesses. Anyone who was in the area at the time or who may have captured dashcam or CCTV footage can get in touch with the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference 454 of 15/01/23.”

Police at the scene of the road traffic collision on the Antrim Road in north Belfast on Sunday, January 15. Picture: Pacemaker

Information can also be submitted online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/

