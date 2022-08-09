Antrim Road ‘partially reopened’ after gas leak

Members of the emergency services responded to the incident earlier today (Tuesday) and a section of the Antrim Road in the Moreland Avenue area was closed for several hours.
Providing an update this afternoon, a Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The A6 Antrim Road has now been partially reopened in both directions following the gas main strike this morning.
“There is one lane open in each direction and this arrangement will remain in place until further notice while permanent repairs are undertaken in the next few days.”