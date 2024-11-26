Police investigating a fatal road traffic collision on the Antrim Road, Belfast, on Friday, December 22, 2023, are to return to the scene.

Testing will be carried out by officers from the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit on Wednesday, November 27, and a number of road closures will be in place, with diversions clearly signposted.

It forms part of an investigation into a collision between a car and a motorcycle, following which an 18-year-old man later died in hospital.

General view of the Antrim Road and Old Cavehill Road junction. Photo: Google

The Antrim Road will be closed between the junctions with Old Cavehill Road and Donegal Park Avenue; while the North Circular Road will be closed between the junctions with Old Cavehill Road and Antrim Road.

The closures will be in place from 10pm on Wednesday until 4am on Thursday, November 28.

In a statement, the PSNI added: “We thank the public, including local residents in the area, for their patience as this important testing is carried out.”