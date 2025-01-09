Antrim: road reopens after being ‘impassable’ earlier due to icy conditions
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Motorists are advised the Niblock Road in Antrim has now reopened to traffic.
The route was closed earlier on Thursday (January 9) due to icy conditions, which police said had rendered it impassable.
