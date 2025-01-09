Antrim: road reopens after being ‘impassable’ earlier due to icy conditions

By The Newsroom
Published 9th Jan 2025, 10:01 GMT
Updated 9th Jan 2025, 16:25 GMT
Motorists are advised the Niblock Road in Antrim has now reopened to traffic.

The route was closed earlier on Thursday (January 9) due to icy conditions, which police said had rendered it impassable.

