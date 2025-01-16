Antrim road tragedy claims the life of a motorcyclist
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry. The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.
“The Steeple Road remains closed at this time.
“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.