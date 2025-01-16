Antrim road tragedy claims the life of a motorcyclist

Police have confirmed a man has died after a traffic collision in the Steeple Road area of Antrim on Thursday (January 16) morning.

Inspector Cherith Adair, of the PSNI’s Collision Investigation Unit, said: “At approximately 9.35am, we received a report of a two-vehicle road traffic collision involving a motorcycle and a lorry. The male, who was the rider of the motorcycle, sadly died at the scene as a result of his injuries.

“The Steeple Road remains closed at this time.

Police at the scene after the crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road, Antrim. Photo: PresseyePolice at the scene after the crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road, Antrim. Photo: Presseye
Police at the scene after the crash involving a motorbike and lorry on Steeple Road, Antrim. Photo: Presseye

“Enquiries are continuing and anyone who witnessed the collision or with CCTV or other footage that could assist with our investigation is asked to contact police at the Collision Investigation Unit on 101 quoting reference number 325 16/01/25.”

