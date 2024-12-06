Steeple Road. (Pic: Google).

Motorists are being advised to approach a set of traffic signals in Antrim town “with caution” this morning (Friday, December 6) due to a fault.

Detailing the issue in a post on the Traffic Watch Northern Ireland website, a Department for Infrastructure spokesperson said: “In Antrim road users are advised that the traffic signals on Steeple Road close to Seacash Drive are currently all out.

"Drivers are advised to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until we can have these repaired.”