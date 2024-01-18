Register
Appeal for information over Glengormley collision involving pedestrian and vehicle

Newtownabbey Police are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on New Year’s day around 9.50am on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.
Police can be contacted on 101. Photo by PacemakerPolice can be contacted on 101. Photo by Pacemaker
In an appeal for information issued today (Thursday), the PSNI said: “This incident involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.

"We are requesting that if any members of the public witnessed this incident, could they please contact us on 101, quoting the police reference #885 1/1/24.”

