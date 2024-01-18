Appeal for information over Glengormley collision involving pedestrian and vehicle
Newtownabbey Police are investigating a road traffic collision which occurred on New Year’s day around 9.50am on the Antrim Road, Glengormley.
In an appeal for information issued today (Thursday), the PSNI said: “This incident involved a single vehicle and a pedestrian.
"We are requesting that if any members of the public witnessed this incident, could they please contact us on 101, quoting the police reference #885 1/1/24.”