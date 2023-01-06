Appeal for witnesses to hit and run collision in County Tyrone

A silver colour vehicle has collided with a parked car sometime between 6pm 31/12/22 and 12pm 01/01/23.
If you have any information regarding this incident please contact Police on 101 quoting incident number 1089 01/01/23.
Police in Dungannon are appealing for witnesses relating to a hit and run road traffic collision which occurred in the area of Elm Drive, Bush, on New Year's Eve.
