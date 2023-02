Two people were taken to hospital following this morning's two-car crash on the Magherafelt Road, Tobermore.

The collision was reported to police at shortly before 6.55am.

Officers attended along with colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two people were conveyed to hospital for treatment to their injuries, which are not believed to be serious. The road has since reopened.

Magherafelt Road, Tobermore, has now reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.