Motorists are advised to anticipate traffic disruption in the Armagh area on Monday as the team’s GAA All-Ireland celebrations continue.

The team will make their way along main routes to the stadium on Dalton Road from 4pm, where a celebration will take place until 8pm.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Supporters and other road users are advised to plan their journey to the city in advance. Congestion is likely in the area, so please ensure that you leave sufficient travel time.

The Armagh team will make their way along main routes to the stadium on Dalton Road.

"We would ask that those attending the event park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.