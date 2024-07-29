Armagh All-Ireland title: motorists advised of traffic disruption as team returns home
The team will make their way along main routes to the stadium on Dalton Road from 4pm, where a celebration will take place until 8pm.
In a statement, the PSNI said: “Supporters and other road users are advised to plan their journey to the city in advance. Congestion is likely in the area, so please ensure that you leave sufficient travel time.
"We would ask that those attending the event park with consideration for local residents and businesses, and that supporters are respectful and considerate whilst walking through residential streets convenient to the stadium.
"We hope that this family event is enjoyed by all. No alcohol is allowed in the stadium, and no street drinking is permitted in the areas around Dalton Road.”
