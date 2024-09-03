Armagh: Battleford Road reopens after earlier collision

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 13:51 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2024, 16:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
Motorists are advised the Battleford Road outside Armagh has reopened after a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday (September 3).

Earlier diversions were in place as police responded to the incident.

Related topics:Armagh

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.