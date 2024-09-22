Armagh: Mercedes damaged after agricultural vehicle ‘shed some of its load’ on Portadown Road

By The Newsroom
Published 22nd Sep 2024, 15:18 BST
Updated 22nd Sep 2024, 15:29 BST
Police are appealing for information in relation to a traffic collision on the Portadown Road, Armagh, on Saturday (September 21) at approximately 1.50pm.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “An agricultural vehicle has shed some of its load causing damage to a white Mercedes.

"Police are requesting if any one witnessed this or has any dashcam of this incident to contact police on 101, quoting reference 981 -21/09/24.”

