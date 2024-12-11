Armagh: pedestrian crossing not functioning at College Hill

Road users are advised the pedestrian crossing at College Hill (outside Deansbridge Service Station) in Armagh is currently not working.

Trafficwatch NI says it is actioned for repair but is urging drivers to approach with caution and be prepared to stop and give way until then (last update 08:00am) .

