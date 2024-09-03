Armagh: single-vehicle collision closes Battleford Road
Motorists are advised the Battleford Road outside Armagh is currently closed due to a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday (September 3).
Meanwhile, Armagh-bound traffic is being directed to the Bracknagh Road towards Killylea Road.
