Motorists are advised the Battleford Road outside Armagh is currently closed due to a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday (September 3).

Police say traffic from Armagh is being diverted up the Tullyneagh and Maydown Roads.

Meanwhile, Armagh-bound traffic is being directed to the Bracknagh Road towards Killylea Road.