Armagh: single-vehicle collision closes Battleford Road

By The Newsroom
Published 3rd Sep 2024, 13:51 BST
Motorists are advised the Battleford Road outside Armagh is currently closed due to a single-vehicle collision on Tuesday (September 3).

Police say traffic from Armagh is being diverted up the Tullyneagh and Maydown Roads.

Meanwhile, Armagh-bound traffic is being directed to the Bracknagh Road towards Killylea Road.

Related topics:ArmaghPolice

