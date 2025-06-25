Police are advising motorist to anticipate traffic disruption in Ballyclare tonight (Wednesday, June 25) due to a band parade.

Hosted by Ballyclare Memorial Flute Band, the event is expected to feature 40 bands with, according to the Parades Commission website, 600 participants and 300 supporters.

The parade will begin at 7.30pm on Abercorn Drive before making its way onto Main Street, Harrier Way car park, The Square, North End, Rashee Road, Charles Drive, Ballyeaston Road, back to The Square, Main Street and Abercorn Drive to finish at approximately 10pm.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “Officers will be on the ground to assist with diversions and the public is asked to follow any directions given.

Traffic disruption is anticipated in Ballyclare due to a planned parade. Image: Tony Hendron

"If you do not plan on attending the parade, please seek an alternative route for your journey to avoid expected delays.”

The following bands are listed on the Parades Commission website as participants:

Ulster First Flute;

Robert Graham Memorial Flute Band;

Freeman Memorial Flute Band;

Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band;

Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster FB Antrim;

Ballykeel LSOU;

Const Andersons Flute Band;

Castle Guards Flute Band;

Drumaeagles Flute Band;

Gertrude Star Flute Band;

East Belfast Protestant Boys;

Whiterock Flute Band;

Shankill Road Defenders;

Cloughfern Young Conquerors Flute Band;

Ulster Grenadiers Flute Band;

Cairncastle Flute Band;

Steeple Flute Band;

Pride of Maine;

Red Hand Defenders Flute Band Portavogie;

Whitewell Tartan Flute Band;

Pride of the Shore Flute Band;

Imperial Guards Flute Band;

Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Burnside Sons of Ulster Flute Band;

Portrush Sons of Ulster Flute Band;

Dunaghy Flute Band;

Dunloy Accordion;

Fife and Drum Flute Band;

Cloughmills Crown Defenders;

North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band;

Craigywarren Flute Band;

Clyde Valley Flute Band;

Sir George White Memorial Flute Band;

Upper Falls Protestant Boys;

Monkstown YCV.