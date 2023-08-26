Arrest made after two-vehicle Newtownabbey crash that resulted in two children being taken to hospital

A man has been arrested following a road traffic collision in Whiteabbey on Saturday evening (August 26) that resulted in several people, including two children, being injured.

The collision took place on the Shore Road around 6.15pm and involved a red BMW travelling towards Carrickfergus and a blue Ford Focus.

Following the incident police said the driver of the BMW made off from the scene.

In a statement on Sunday evening, they said a 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving, along with failure to stop, remain and report where an accident occurred causing injury. He remains in custody at this time.