Ballycarry bridge traffic lights currently out of action

By Valerie Martin
Published 10th Sep 2024, 08:14 BST

Road-users in Co Antrim have been warned of a traffic warning fault at Ballycarry railway bridge.

Trafficwatch NI reported on Tuesday morning that the signals at the single-lane bridge are currently all out.

"Please approach with extreme care and be prepared to stop / give way until we can attend,” motorists are urged.

