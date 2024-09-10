Ballycarry bridge traffic lights currently out of action
Road-users in Co Antrim have been warned of a traffic warning fault at Ballycarry railway bridge.
Trafficwatch NI reported on Tuesday morning that the signals at the single-lane bridge are currently all out.
"Please approach with extreme care and be prepared to stop / give way until we can attend,” motorists are urged.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.