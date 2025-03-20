Ballycastle slip way and car park to close for essential maintenance
Ballycastle car park and slip way is to close for essential maintenance this weekend.
Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council has advised the public that the car park, quayside and slipway areas will close from midnight on Sunday, March 23 until 6pm on Monday, March 24.
Pedestrian access to businesses and essential ferry deliveries will be unaffected.
Reduced sections of the car park will remain cordoned off during Tuesday, March 25 for lining work. Council added that it apologised for any inconvenience caused.
