Motorists are advised of day-time road closures during a £737,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Hillhead Road, Ballyclare

Commencing on Wednesday, June 11, the scheme will extend from 55m northwest of Coleman’s Corner Roundabout, just beyond the Belfast Road junction, for a length of approximately 1.8km along the Hillhead Road.

Announcing the project, Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ballyclare area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling in the Ballyclare area.

General view of Hillhead Road, Ballyclare. Image: Google

"Work is expected to be substantially completed by Friday 11 July 2025. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department for Infrastsructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement a complete daytime road closure from Mill Road to the A8 between the hours of 9.30am to 4.30pm Wednesday 11 June to Friday 11 July 2025. Local access will be maintained during the works.

A signed diversion will be in place whilst the road closure is operational, via the following route:

B94 Hillhead Road – A8 Belfast Road – A57 Templepatrick Road and vice versa.

In a statement, DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 11 July 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”