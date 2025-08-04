Motorists are advised to expect delays during a £445,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Doagh Road, Ballyclare.

The scheme, which is scheduled to run from Monday, August 4, to Friday, August 29, will extend approximately 710m along the Doagh Road, between Park Avenue and the Square.

Infrastructure Minister Liz Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ballyclare area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users. The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities.

"This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling in the local area. Work is expected to be substantially completed by Friday 29 August 2025.

A general view of Ballyclare's Doagh Road at its junction with Park Avenue. Photo: Google

"I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) says it will be necessary to implement a road closure from The Square to Clare Heights, which will be operational weekdays from 8am to 6pm from Monday, August 4, to Friday, August 29.

During the times of the road closure a diversionary route will be signed as follows: B95 Doagh Road, B94 North End, B94 Rashee Road, B56 Jubilee Road and vice-versa.

In a statement, the DfI added: “The Department has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.

"Subject to favourable weather conditions, the works will be substantially complete by Friday 29 August 2025, however the Department will keep the public informed of any change.”