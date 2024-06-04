Ballyclare: Carrickfergus Road closed due to a fallen tree

The Carrickfergus Road, Ballyclare, is closed between the Castletown Road and the Ballylagan Road due to a fallen tree on Tuesday (June 4) afternoon.

Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.

