Ballyclare: Carrickfergus Road closed due to a fallen tree
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Carrickfergus Road, Ballyclare, is closed between the Castletown Road and the Ballylagan Road due to a fallen tree on Tuesday (June 4) afternoon.
Police are advising motorists to avoid the area and seek alternative main routes for their journey.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.