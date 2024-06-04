Ballyclare: Carrickfergus Road reopens after fallen tree disruption
Police are advising motorists the Carrickfergus Road, Ballyclare, has now fully reopened.
Earlier on Tuesday (June 4), the route had been closed between the Castletown Road and the Ballylagan Road due to a fallen tree.
