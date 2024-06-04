Ballyclare: Carrickfergus Road reopens after fallen tree disruption

By The Newsroom
Published 4th Jun 2024, 16:44 BST
Updated 4th Jun 2024, 21:14 BST
Police are advising motorists the Carrickfergus Road, Ballyclare, has now fully reopened.

Earlier on Tuesday (June 4), the route had been closed between the Castletown Road and the Ballylagan Road due to a fallen tree.

