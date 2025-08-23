A £737,000 carriageway resurfacing scheme on the Hillhead Road in Ballyclare is to recommence on Monday, August 25.

The work had been paused earlier in the summer due to contractor resourcing issues.

The resurfacing scheme will extend from 55m northwest of Coleman’s Corner Roundabout, just beyond the Belfast Road junction, for a length of approximately 1.8km along the Hillhead Road.

Welcoming the re-commencement of the scheme, Infrastructure Minister Kimmins said: “This is a substantial investment for the Ballyclare area which will deliver significant benefits for residents and road users.

"The investment demonstrates my commitment to investing in and improving our road network, which is vital for connecting our businesses and communities. This work will greatly improve the strength and surface quality of this section of the road network to the benefit of residents, businesses and those travelling in the area. I would like to thank residents, local businesses and commuters for their patience while this essential infrastructure work is carried out.”

To facilitate the safe delivery of the scheme it will be necessary to implement a complete daytime road closure from Mill Road to the A8 between 9am to 4pm from Monday, August 25 to Friday, September 26. Local access will be maintained during the works.

A signed diversion will be in place whilst the road closure is operational, via the following route: B94 Hillhead Road – A8 Belfast Road – A57 Templepatrick Road and vice versa.

The Department said it has programmed the work operations and traffic management arrangements to minimise inconvenience however, while steps have been taken to accommodate local access and Translink bus and school services throughout the scheme, road users should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the vicinity of the works and are asked to comply with all temporary traffic restrictions.