Ballyclare: police investigating collision involving pedestrian and vehicle

By The Newsroom
Published 15th Jul 2025, 20:26 BST
Updated 15th Jul 2025, 20:29 BST
Police are appealing for information in relation to a road traffic collision in Ballyclare on Monday, July 14.

The incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred in The Square around 6.40pm. The area was closed for a period while emergency services responded.

Police are appealing for any members of the public who witnessed the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact 101, quoting reference #1429 14/7/25.

Related topics:PoliceBallyclare

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice