Ballyclare: police investigating collision involving pedestrian and vehicle
Police are appealing for information in relation to a road traffic collision in Ballyclare on Monday, July 14.
The incident involving a vehicle and pedestrian occurred in The Square around 6.40pm. The area was closed for a period while emergency services responded.
Police are appealing for any members of the public who witnessed the collision, or have dash camera footage, to contact 101, quoting reference #1429 14/7/25.
