Ballyclare: PSNI issue update after motorists urged to avoid area near fire

By Valerie Martin
Published 21st Aug 2024, 08:26 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
Police have confirmed that the Ballyclare Road on the outskirts Ballyclare has now reopened following a report of a fire at premises on Wednesday morning.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crew members were in attendance at the scene.

Road users had earlier been warned to avoid the area and asked to seek alternative routes for their journey.

Related topics:BallyclarePSNI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.