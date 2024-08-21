Ballyclare: PSNI issue update after motorists urged to avoid area near fire
Police have confirmed that the Ballyclare Road on the outskirts Ballyclare has now reopened following a report of a fire at premises on Wednesday morning.
Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crew members were in attendance at the scene.
Road users had earlier been warned to avoid the area and asked to seek alternative routes for their journey.
