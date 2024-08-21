Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police have confirmed that the Ballyclare Road on the outskirts Ballyclare has now reopened following a report of a fire at premises on Wednesday morning.

Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service crew members were in attendance at the scene.

Road users had earlier been warned to avoid the area and asked to seek alternative routes for their journey.