The closure is operating from the Burn Road to the Ballymena Road.

A Department for Infrastructure (DfI) spokesperson said: “The road closure is required for the resurfacing of the carriageway.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“A diversion is to operate and delays over 15 minutes are expected.

Grange Road. (Pic by Google).

“An alternative route is via Burn Road - Station Road - Ballymena Road (vice versa).”