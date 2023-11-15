Ballyclare road reopens following collision
Motorists are advised that the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare has reopened to traffic following a collision earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, November 15).
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
Police had advised drivers to avoid the carriageway after it was blocked following a three-vehicle road traffic collision.
Police officers and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service personnel were tasked to the scene.
Providing an update, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “The Templepatrick Road in Doagh has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.
"Traffic is moving freely.”