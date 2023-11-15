Register
Ballyclare road reopens following collision

Motorists are advised that the Templepatrick Road in Ballyclare has reopened to traffic following a collision earlier this afternoon (Wednesday, November 15).
By The Newsroom
Published 15th Nov 2023, 15:48 GMT
Updated 15th Nov 2023, 16:54 GMT
Police had advised drivers to avoid the carriageway after it was blocked following a three-vehicle road traffic collision.

Police officers and Northern Ireland Ambulance Service personnel were tasked to the scene.

Providing an update, a Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “The Templepatrick Road in Doagh has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.

"Traffic is moving freely.”

