Loading...

Ballyclare road to be closed for resurfacing works

Motorists are advised that diversions will be in place during resurfacing works in Ballyclare this week.

By The Newsroom
Monday, 1st August 2022, 2:57 pm
Updated Monday, 1st August 2022, 3:02 pm

Essential resurfacing work will be carried out on the Harrier Way carriageway between 7am and 6pm on August 4 and August 5.

Commenting on the improvement scheme, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The planned work will necessitate a road closure between 7am and 6pm each day, and as a result render the carpark and carriageway inaccessible during these hours.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“To minimise disruption caused to residents, diversions and advance warning signs will be in place and there will be no charge for parking at The Square car park during this time.

Harrier Way. (Pic by Google).

Read More

Read More
Car park closure ‘is impacting charity’

“Local traders in areas affected have been contacted by the council and are being advised to make alternative arrangements.”

MotoristsBallyclareNewtownabbey Borough CouncilAntrim