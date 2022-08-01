Ballyclare road to be closed for resurfacing works

Essential resurfacing work will be carried out on the Harrier Way carriageway between 7am and 6pm on August 4 and August 5.

Commenting on the improvement scheme, a spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The planned work will necessitate a road closure between 7am and 6pm each day, and as a result render the carpark and carriageway inaccessible during these hours.

“To minimise disruption caused to residents, diversions and advance warning signs will be in place and there will be no charge for parking at The Square car park during this time.

Harrier Way. (Pic by Google).