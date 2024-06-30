Ballygawley crash: woman taken to hospital with 'serious injuries'

By Valerie Martin
Published 30th Jun 2024, 08:06 BST
Updated 30th Jun 2024, 13:46 BST
A woman sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle collision in Ballygawley late on Saturday night, police have said.

The crash on the Whitebridge Road involved a silver Volkswagen Golf.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Anyone who was travelling in the Whitebridge Road area around 11pm and who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1912 29/06/24.

The road was closed at the junctions with Martray Road and Knockonny Road for a number of hours and has since reopened.

