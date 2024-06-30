Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A woman sustained serious injuries in a single-vehicle collision in Ballygawley late on Saturday night, police have said.

The crash on the Whitebridge Road involved a silver Volkswagen Golf.

The driver, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A woman in her 20s was taken to hospital for treatment to serious injuries after a traffic collision in Ballygawley. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

Anyone who was travelling in the Whitebridge Road area around 11pm and who witnessed the collision or who may have dashcam footage is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 1912 29/06/24.