Police are currently at the scene of a three-vehicle road traffic collision in the Ballygawley roundabout area of the A4.

The road has been reduced to single lane traffic and motorists are warned to expect significant delays on the A4 westbound and A5 southbound approaches.

"Please avoid the area if possible and seek alternative routes,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"We will provide further updates as soon as it is safe to do so. Thank you for your patience.”