Ballygawley: road closed after gorse fire breaks out in Co Tyrone
Motorists are being warned the Millix Road in Ballygawley is currently closed at the junction of Whitebridge Road and Altamuskin due to a gorse fire.
Police are urging the public to avoid the area.
