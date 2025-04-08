Ballygawley: road closed after gorse fire breaks out in Co Tyrone

By Valerie Martin
Published 8th Apr 2025, 17:56 BST
Motorists are being warned the Millix Road in Ballygawley is currently closed at the junction of Whitebridge Road and Altamuskin due to a gorse fire.

Police are urging the public to avoid the area.

