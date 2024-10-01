Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The A26 Crankill Road dual carriageway outside Ballymena has now been reopened following a crash which claimed the life of a man on Tuesday night.

The road had been closed in both directions following the tragic incident with northbound traffic diverted at Kildowney Road and southbound traffic at Lisnasoo Road.

The crash took place late on Tuesday night and involved a number of vehicles.

The road remained closed on Wednesday with diversions in place as police examined the scene to establish the circumstances.