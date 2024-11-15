Ballymena: air ambulance and emergency services at the scene as traffic collision closes Slaght Road

By Valerie Martin
Published 15th Nov 2024, 15:49 GMT
Air ambulance called out to a collision on the Slaght Road outside Ballymena. Picture: PacemakerAir ambulance called out to a collision on the Slaght Road outside Ballymena. Picture: Pacemaker
Emergency services, including the Northern Ireland air ambulance, have been called to the scene of a traffic collision in Co Antrim on Friday afternoon.

Police said the Slaght Road outside Ballymena has been closed in both directions.

Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.

