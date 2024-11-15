Ballymena: air ambulance and emergency services at the scene as traffic collision closes Slaght Road
Emergency services, including the Northern Ireland air ambulance, have been called to the scene of a traffic collision in Co Antrim on Friday afternoon.
Diversions are in place and motorists are asked to seek alternative routes.
