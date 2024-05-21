Ballymena: Ballee Road East reopens after earlier collision

By The Newsroom
Published 21st May 2024, 12:08 BST
Updated 21st May 2024, 16:25 BST
The Ballee Road East, Ballymena has reopened following an earlier road traffic collision on Tuesday, May 21.

Earlier the route was down to one-lane with police advising road users they should expect delays.

