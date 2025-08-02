Ballymena: Crankill Road reopens after earlier collision
Motorists are advised the Crankill Road in Ballymena has fully reopened following an earlier road traffic collision.
Drivers had been urged to seek an alternative route with local diversions in place at Fenagh Road after the incident.
