Ballymena crash leaves motorcylist in critical condition as one man is arrested
The two-vehicle crash happened on the Cullybackey Road, at the junction with the Teeshan Road, on Wednesday evening.
The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, was reported to police at around 5.45pm. The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries where his condition is described as critical.
One man aged in his 20s was arrested for various offences and is currently in police custody.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.
The road, which was closed for a time with local diversions in place, has reopened.