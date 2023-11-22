Ballymena crash leaves motorcylist in critical condition as one man is arrested

A motorcyclist in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious traffic collision in the Ballymena area.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Cullybackey Road, at the junction with the Teeshan Road, on Wednesday evening.

The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, was reported to police at around 5.45pm. The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries where his condition is described as critical.

One man aged in his 20s was arrested for various offences and is currently in police custody.

The condition of male motorcyclist aged in his 50s is described as critical after the Cullybackey Road crash. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.