Register
BREAKING

Ballymena crash leaves motorcylist in critical condition as one man is arrested

A motorcyclist in his 50s is in a critical condition in hospital following a serious traffic collision in the Ballymena area.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 11:07 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Cullybackey Road, at the junction with the Teeshan Road, on Wednesday evening.

The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, was reported to police at around 5.45pm. The male motorcyclist was taken to hospital for his injuries where his condition is described as critical.

One man aged in his 20s was arrested for various offences and is currently in police custody.

Most Popular
The condition of male motorcyclist aged in his 50s is described as critical after the Cullybackey Road crash. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).The condition of male motorcyclist aged in his 50s is described as critical after the Cullybackey Road crash. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).
The condition of male motorcyclist aged in his 50s is described as critical after the Cullybackey Road crash. Picture: Pacemaker (archive image).

Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.

The road, which was closed for a time with local diversions in place, has reopened.

Related topics:BallymenaPolice