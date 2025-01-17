Ballymena: injured woman taken to hospital after three-vehicle road traffic collision
A woman was hospitalised after a three-vehicle traffic collision in the Lisnevenagh Road area of Ballee, Ballymena, around 8.55pm on Thursday (January 16).
In an appeal for information, the PSNI said: “Officers attended, along with colleagues from other emergency services, and one woman was taken to hospital for treatment to injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening at this time.
"The road was partially closed for some time but has since reopened.
“Enquiries are ongoing, and anyone with information, including dashcam footage, is asked to contact police on 101, quoting reference 1610 of 16/1/25."