Road users may wish to plan their journeys in advance with roadworks programmes taking place in the Ballymena area this week.

Closures will operate daily unless otherwise stated.

Bay Road, Carnlough

There will be a lane closure from the junction of Ballymena Road to 300m towards Glenarm until Wednesday, May 7 at 4:30pm.

The closure is required to assist with the installation of new NIE underground mains cables.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Cushendall Road, Ballymena

There will be a lane closure from 75m north of No.218 Cushendall Road to 75m south of No.218 Cushendall Road on Thursday, May 8 from 9:30am until 4:30pm.

The closure is required for Fibrus home installation.﻿

Traffic controls will operate, with delays of up to 5 minutes expected.

Pennybridge Industrial Estate, Ballymena

There will be a road closure from the Larne Road to the junction with the NIE yard until Saturday, May 10 at 6:00pm.

The closure is required for carriageway resurfacing.﻿

A diversion will operate, with an alternative route via U2211 Larne Road, U2225 Wakehurst Road, A0523 Antrim Road, A0026 Lisnevenagh Road, A0026 Ballee Road East, A0026 Larne Road, U2212 Ballee Road East, and U2212 Pennybridge Industrial Estate.

Delays of between 5-15 minutes are expected.

M2, Ballymena

There will be a continuous hard shoulder closure from 100 metres east of the Doury Road overpass to 400 metres east of the Doury Road overpass until Monday, May 5 at 5pm.

The closure is required for an ERT upgrade.﻿

Delays of up to 5 minutes are expected.