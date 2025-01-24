Ballymena: ‘large convoy of tractors’ expected in protest run with road users advised to expect delays

By The Newsroom
Published 24th Jan 2025, 15:19 BST
Road users are advised to expect delays during a tractor run scheduled to take place in Ballymena this Saturday (January 26).

The run is one of a number being organised by the Ulster Farmers' Union in protest against inheritance tax changes.

In a statement, the PSNI said: “The event will begin at 2pm on Woodside Road before moving onto Caherty Road, taking in most of the town centre to finish on Woodtown Road.

The run will commence at Woodside Road. Image: GoogleThe run will commence at Woodside Road. Image: Google
"The outward route will then begin on Woodtown Road onto Sand Road, incorporating more of the town centre, to finish up at approximately 3.30pm back at Woodside Road.

"There will be a large convoy of tractors and participants involved with traffic delays expected until at least 4pm.

"Officers will be on duty to assist with the flow of traffic, so please be patient and consider alternative routes for your travel plans if not attending the event.”

