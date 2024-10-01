Ballymena: man dies after multi-vehicle crash on A26 Crankill Road
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
A man has died as a result of a traffic collision in the Ballymena area, police have confirmed.
The crash took place on the A26 Crankill Road dual carriageway late on Tuesday night and involved a number of vehicles.
The road was closed in both directions following the incident with northbound traffic diverted at Kildowney Road and southbound traffic at Lisnasoo Road.
It remains closed on Wednesday as police examine the scene to establish the circumstances.
Diversions are in place and motorists are urged to seek an alternative route, with delays likely in the area.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.