Ballymena: man released on bail as motorcyclist remains in 'critical' condition following crash

A 53-year-old motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious traffic collision in the Ballymena area on Wednesday evening.
By Valerie Martin
Published 22nd Nov 2023, 18:34 GMT
Updated 23rd Nov 2023, 18:12 GMT
The two-vehicle crash happened on the Cullybackey Road, at the junction with the Teeshan Road.

A 25-year-old man arrested following the crash has now been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries

The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, was reported to police at around 5.45pm.

A 53-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a traffic collision on the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (archive image).A 53-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a traffic collision on the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (archive image).
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.

