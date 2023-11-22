A 53-year-old motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious traffic collision in the Ballymena area on Wednesday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the Cullybackey Road, at the junction with the Teeshan Road.

A 25-year-old man arrested following the crash has now been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries

The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, was reported to police at around 5.45pm.

A 53-year-old man remains in a critical condition in hospital following a traffic collision on the Cullybackey Road in Ballymena. Picture: Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker (archive image).