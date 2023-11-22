Ballymena: man released on bail as motorcyclist remains in 'critical' condition following crash
A 53-year-old motorcyclist remains in a critical condition in hospital following a serious traffic collision in the Ballymena area on Wednesday evening.
The two-vehicle crash happened on the Cullybackey Road, at the junction with the Teeshan Road.
A 25-year-old man arrested following the crash has now been released on bail to allow for further police enquiries
The incident, which involved a car and a motorcycle, was reported to police at around 5.45pm.
Police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the collision or to anyone with dashcam footage which could assist with their enquiries, to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1419 22/11/23.